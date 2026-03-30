Sherman Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Sherman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,011,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,503,000. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 32,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $121.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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