Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO Stock Position Increased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF makes up 1.8% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 756.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

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Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDMO opened at $52.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $60.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap. IDMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

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