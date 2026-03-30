APA Corporation $APA Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,014 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 1.2% during the third quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 30,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting APA

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APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $44.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.67. APA Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. APA’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of APA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Johnson Rice raised APA from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on APA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Regis Bob sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $833,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,349.82. This represents a 77.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

Further Reading

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