Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in PVH Corp. $PVH

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of PVH worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 70,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $66.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $89.79.

PVH Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on PVH from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.