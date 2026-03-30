Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 4.6% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 56,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total transaction of $142,423.47. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,375.42. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $63,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,098. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,058 shares of company stock worth $1,000,263 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $201.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.75 and a 200-day moving average of $253.10. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.59 and a 52 week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 68.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.