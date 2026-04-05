Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stratus Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRS

Stratus Properties Price Performance

STRS opened at $29.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $32.93.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 84.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: STRS) is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.