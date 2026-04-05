Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.36 and traded as low as C$4.36. Cobalt 27 Capital shares last traded at C$4.36, with a volume of 7,023 shares.

Cobalt 27 Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$372.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

About Cobalt 27 Capital

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Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt. The company was formerly known as Arak Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. in April 2017. Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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