Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agree Realty from $83.50 to $84.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

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Agree Realty Trading Up 0.0%

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of ADC stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 159,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,296,952.85. The trade was a 17.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,371.20. This trade represents a 2.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,646 shares of company stock worth $1,742,031 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

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Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

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