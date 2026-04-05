Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $48.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 target price on Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $59.25.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $391.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 139,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 71,128 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 685.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

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