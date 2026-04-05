SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set a “sell (d)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

NASDAQ SHAZ opened at $26.94 on Friday. SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $178.00.

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SharonAI Holdings Inc is a high-performance computing (HPC) company deploying large-scale energy and compute infrastructure, USA energy markets and infrastructure asset management. Its services include: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High-Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding. The company’s products are: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding.

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