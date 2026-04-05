GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €17.54 and traded as high as €18.50. GFT Technologies shares last traded at €18.30, with a volume of 59,692 shares traded.

GFT Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $485.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.10.

GFT Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions. The company serves clients in investment and retail banking, insurance, and industrial sectors.

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