Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires 82,821 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,821 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 453,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. True Vision MN LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 69,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 27,737 shares during the period.

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Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCQ was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

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