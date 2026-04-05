Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.40 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Planet Labs PBC to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

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Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of PL stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.43). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 80.22%.The company had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristen Robinson sold 47,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $1,289,631.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 222,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,303.12. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 150,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $4,071,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,956,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,834,288.01. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,896,276. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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