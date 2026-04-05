Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.46.

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Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $127.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average of $88.89. Sphere Entertainment has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $127.41. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -282.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.35. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $394.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sphere Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPHR. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere Entertainment

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Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE: SPHR) is a publicly traded company focused on the development and operation of large-scale immersive entertainment venues. Established as a standalone entity in early 2023 following its separation from Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Sphere leverages cutting-edge audiovisual technologies to create next-generation concert, film and cultural experiences. The company’s flagship venue in Las Vegas showcases its core capabilities, while additional projects are in various stages of development around the world.

At the Las Vegas Sphere, Sphere Entertainment has installed one of the largest LED display surfaces on the planet, wrapping audiences in 16K resolution imagery and spatial audio powered by proprietary sound systems.

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