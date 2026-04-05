Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Texas Capital downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Noble Financial lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

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Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of GLDD opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $256.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 246,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is a leading provider of dredging and maritime construction services in the United States. The company specializes in the excavation and removal of sediment from waterways, harbors, ports and coastal areas to maintain navigability and support commercial shipping. Its operations encompass both maintenance dredging—removing accumulated material to restore channel depth—and new work projects such as land reclamation and harbor deepening.

In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.

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