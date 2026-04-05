Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

FOA has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Finance of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

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Finance of America Companies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:FOA opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Finance of America Companies has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. Finance of America Companies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. Analysts expect that Finance of America Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Jeremy Prahm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 167,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,645. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,200,134 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,351 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance of America Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOA. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in shares of Finance of America Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,286,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Finance of America Companies by 557.5% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 789,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after buying an additional 669,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Finance of America Companies by 66.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 54,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in Finance of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finance of America Companies

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies (NYSE: FOA) is a diversified nonbank financial services firm specializing in mortgage and insurance products for consumers. The company operates across multiple business segments, delivering home financing solutions, retirement products and specialized lending services through a blend of digital and traditional distribution channels.

In its mortgage segment, FOA originates and purchases a range of home loans including purchase, refinance, FHA, VA and USDA loans.

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