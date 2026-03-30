Nova Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 20,843 Shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF $LVHI

Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares during the quarter. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nova Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 1,088.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,740,000 after purchasing an additional 73,179 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

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Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

BATS LVHI opened at $39.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Profile

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility. LVHI was launched on Jul 27, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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