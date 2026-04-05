TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOYO. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TOYO in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TOYO in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of TOYO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of TOYO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

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TOYO Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOYO

TOYO stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. TOYO has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOYO stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TOYO Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:TOYO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of TOYO worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

TOYO Company Profile

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TOYO Co Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. The company was founded on November 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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