Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

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Leonardo DRS Price Performance

DRS stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leonardo DRS news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $320,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 63,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,245.64. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,528.80. This trade represents a 64.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,249 shares of company stock worth $3,382,314. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Munro Partners lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 170,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 817,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 139,531 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,144,000 after acquiring an additional 870,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,039,000 after acquiring an additional 317,294 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy’s Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company’s portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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