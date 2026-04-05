Susquehanna Cuts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $81.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.84.

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Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $76.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $4,388,215.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,499.02. This represents a 74.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter W. Carter sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $2,020,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 421,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,554,886.08. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 620,550 shares of company stock worth $44,127,667. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

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Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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