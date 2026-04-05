Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.65.

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Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $225.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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