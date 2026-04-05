Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Nanovibronix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Nanovibronix Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Nanovibronix

NASDAQ FEED opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31. Nanovibronix has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, major shareholder Christian Michael Glibert acquired 240,000 shares of Nanovibronix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $640,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nanovibronix

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Nanovibronix (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of non‑invasive therapeutic ultrasound technologies for clinical and consumer healthcare applications. The company’s product portfolio centers on wearable ultrasound devices designed to deliver low‑intensity acoustic energy to soft tissue with the objective of promoting wound healing and reducing pain. Nanovibronix positions its technology as an alternative or adjunct to conventional wound‑care and analgesic therapies, aiming to address chronic and acute conditions that are managed in both outpatient and home settings.

The company concentrates its commercial efforts on supplying hospitals, wound‑care clinics, long‑term care facilities and patients requiring home‑based therapies.

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