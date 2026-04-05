32679 (FDC.V) (CVE:FDC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

32679 (FDC.V) (CVE:FDC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. 32679 (FDC.V) shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

32679 (FDC.V) Trading Down 8.3%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

About 32679 (FDC.V)

(Get Free Report)

Forum Uranium Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of uranium projects. Its projects include Fir Island, Henday Lake, Highrock Lake, Karpinka, Key Lake Road, Maurice Point, North West Athabasca, Clearwater, Costigan Lake, Orchid Lake, Agnico Eagle, North Thelon, Tanqueray and Ukaliq. Its North Thelon Project covers over 197,300 hectares and consists of over three project areas, including the Kiggavik North and South areas, the Agnico-Eagle Option area and the Inuit Owned Land (IOL) areas; the northern half of IOL BL-21, and the area of BL-32.

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