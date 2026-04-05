China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. China Education Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 209,201 shares changing hands.

China Education Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -169.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$666,217.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

China Education Resources Company Profile

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China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides education resources and services to China's kindergarten to grade 12 education market. The company's portal offers school platform that provides a link between a school with its teachers, students, and parents; online tutoring program, a platform developed for a teacher to provide online tutoring services through the internet to students; and digital education products containing digital textbook tutorial materials and digital supplementary materials, such as lesson plans, course modules, and tests.

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