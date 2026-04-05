J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JILL. Zacks Research downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of J.Jill from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price target on J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.Jill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

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View Our Latest Research Report on JILL

J.Jill Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $166.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. J.Jill had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The firm had revenue of $138.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. Equities analysts predict that J.Jill will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in J.Jill by 83.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in J.Jill by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill is a women’s apparel retailer specializing in modern, versatile clothing and accessories. The company designs and markets a range of products that emphasize comfort and style, including knitwear, woven tops, pants, dresses, outerwear, jewelry, and footwear. Through its in-house design team, J.Jill focuses on creating seasonal collections that appeal to women seeking effortless, mix-and-match wardrobes.

Products are sold through a multi-channel distribution network comprising company-operated boutiques, e-commerce platforms, and catalog sales.

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