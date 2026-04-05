Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sanofi Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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