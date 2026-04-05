Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDLX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $1.00 price objective on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.75.

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Cardlytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $62.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.46 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 370.98% and a negative net margin of 44.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 40,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $39,893.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 167,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,177.44. This represents a 19.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 54,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $56,394.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,057,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,508.80. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,945 shares of company stock valued at $271,233. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Cardlytics by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 85,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 50,663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 263.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 117,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence and marketing platform that connects advertisers with consumers through bank and credit card transaction data. The company partners with financial institutions to analyze anonymized purchase information, enabling brands to deliver highly targeted offers and rewards directly to customers’ online and mobile banking channels. By leveraging real-time insights into consumer spending habits, Cardlytics helps marketers optimize campaign performance and measure return on ad spend more accurately than traditional digital advertising methods.

At the core of Cardlytics’ offering is its proprietary purchase intelligence engine, which aggregates and anonymizes transaction data from partner banks and credit unions.

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