Lingo Media (CVE:LM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lingo Media Co. (CVE:LM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. Lingo Media shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

Lingo Media Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Lingo Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lingo Media Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English and other language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Print-Based English Language Learning (License of Intellectual Property), and Online and Offline Language Learning. The Print-Based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs. It co-publishes approximately 795 million units from library of program titles.

Further Reading

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