Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

SAFE has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Safehold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Safehold from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Safehold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Safehold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

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Safehold Price Performance

SAFE stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $969.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Safehold has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $97.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. Safehold had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in Safehold by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Safehold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Safehold by 6.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.

Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.

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