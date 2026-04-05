Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (CVE:NKW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.15. Oceanic Wind Energy shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 94,500 shares changing hands.

Oceanic Wind Energy Trading Down 6.3%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$11.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.

About Oceanic Wind Energy

(Get Free Report)

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020. Oceanic Wind Energy Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Wind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Wind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.