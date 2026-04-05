Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) CFO Sells $8,700,000.00 in Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,143,800. The trade was a 24.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $281.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.84. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $300.89.

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Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

More Cheniere Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi lifted its price target to $330 and kept a Buy rating, signaling notable Wall Street conviction that U.S. LNG exporters like Cheniere will benefit from Middle East supply disruptions. Read More.

Citi lifted its price target to $330 and kept a Buy rating, signaling notable Wall Street conviction that U.S. LNG exporters like Cheniere will benefit from Middle East supply disruptions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cheniere reported record production, a big EPS beat and strong distributable cash flow, supporting near-term profitability and capacity to fund expansion and buybacks. Read More.

Cheniere reported record production, a big EPS beat and strong distributable cash flow, supporting near-term profitability and capacity to fund expansion and buybacks. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Substantial completion announced for Train 5 at Corpus Christi Stage 3 increases export capacity and crystallizes expansion value for future cargo volumes. Read More.

Substantial completion announced for Train 5 at Corpus Christi Stage 3 increases export capacity and crystallizes expansion value for future cargo volumes. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broader market tailwind: U.S. LNG exports hit record highs as Middle East disruptions push buyers toward U.S. supply, a structural demand boost for Cheniere as the largest U.S. exporter. Read More.

Broader market tailwind: U.S. LNG exports hit record highs as Middle East disruptions push buyers toward U.S. supply, a structural demand boost for Cheniere as the largest U.S. exporter. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and “priced‑in” debate — some analyst notes and commentary say much of the Iran‑driven upside may already be reflected in LNG’s rally, limiting incremental upside absent further shocks. Read More.

Coverage and “priced‑in” debate — some analyst notes and commentary say much of the Iran‑driven upside may already be reflected in LNG’s rally, limiting incremental upside absent further shocks. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk: analysts caution that persistently high LNG prices could eventually dampen demand or complicate contract/expansion dynamics, a longer‑term industry risk to monitor. Read More.

Macro risk: analysts caution that persistently high LNG prices could eventually dampen demand or complicate contract/expansion dynamics, a longer‑term industry risk to monitor. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational setback: Sabine Pass is trimming output after an outage on one production unit — a near‑term hit to volumes and revenue that could temper upside while repairs are underway. Read More.

Operational setback: Sabine Pass is trimming output after an outage on one production unit — a near‑term hit to volumes and revenue that could temper upside while repairs are underway. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent large sales by EVP Sean Markowitz and CFO Zach Davis (SEC filings disclosed) may create short‑term selling pressure or raise investor questions about timing of personal liquidity events. Read More. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.24.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

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