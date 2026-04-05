Insider Selling: Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) CEO Sells $4,470,844.80 in Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce Lucas sold 247,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $4,470,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,275,397 shares in the company, valued at $692,784,685.70. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bruce Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 30th, Bruce Lucas sold 135,376 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $2,448,951.84.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Bruce Lucas sold 8,771 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $157,965.71.

On Thursday, March 26th, Bruce Lucas sold 178,733 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $3,224,343.32.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Bruce Lucas sold 98,716 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,820,323.04.

On Monday, March 16th, Bruce Lucas sold 227,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $4,124,575.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Bruce Lucas sold 2,730 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $47,556.60.

On Monday, March 9th, Bruce Lucas sold 118,300 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,156,609.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Bruce Lucas sold 241,493 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $4,489,354.87.

On Thursday, March 5th, Bruce Lucas sold 172,644 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $3,344,114.28.

Slide Insurance Stock Performance

Slide Insurance stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $25.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Slide Insurance ( NASDAQ:SLDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.01 million for the quarter.

SLDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Texas Capital raised shares of Slide Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slide Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

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More Slide Insurance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Slide Insurance by 49.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,483,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,767,000 after buying an additional 1,483,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Slide Insurance by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,800,000 after acquiring an additional 354,321 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Slide Insurance by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after acquiring an additional 380,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,063,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,542,000.

Slide Insurance Company Profile

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Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

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