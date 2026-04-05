Insider Selling: Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) CEO Sells $4,470,844.80 in Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce Lucas sold 247,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $4,470,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,275,397 shares in the company, valued at $692,784,685.70. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Bruce Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 30th, Bruce Lucas sold 135,376 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $2,448,951.84.
- On Wednesday, April 1st, Bruce Lucas sold 8,771 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $157,965.71.
- On Thursday, March 26th, Bruce Lucas sold 178,733 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $3,224,343.32.
- On Tuesday, March 17th, Bruce Lucas sold 98,716 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,820,323.04.
- On Monday, March 16th, Bruce Lucas sold 227,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $4,124,575.00.
- On Wednesday, March 11th, Bruce Lucas sold 2,730 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $47,556.60.
- On Monday, March 9th, Bruce Lucas sold 118,300 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,156,609.00.
- On Friday, March 6th, Bruce Lucas sold 241,493 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $4,489,354.87.
- On Thursday, March 5th, Bruce Lucas sold 172,644 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $3,344,114.28.
Slide Insurance Stock Performance
Slide Insurance stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $25.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SLDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Texas Capital raised shares of Slide Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slide Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Slide Insurance
More Slide Insurance News
Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and research houses have pushed price targets higher and maintained a bullish consensus (MarketBeat notes several upgrades and an average target ~ $24.40), which supports demand / valuation sentiment. MarketBeat — SLDE analyst coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors have been adding to positions (Capital World Investors, Vanguard, Balyasny and others increased or initiated stakes), a sign of confidence from large, longer-term holders that can underpin the share price. MarketBeat — institutional holdings
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: Slide reported a strong February-quarter earnings beat (EPS $1.23 vs. $0.87 estimate) and solid revenue, which gives traders a fundamental rationale to buy ahead of the April quarter update. MarketBeat — earnings summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Near-term catalyst — Slide will report 2026 Q1 results after the close on April 28; that event may drive volatility and could swing sentiment depending on guidance and loss ratio trends. GlobeNewswire — Q1 release date
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Bruce Lucas executed large sales across March 30–31 and April 1 (aggregate ~391k shares, ~$7.1M at ~ $18.09 avg), creating a sizable near-term increase in sell-side supply that markets often view negatively. SEC filing — Bruce Lucas sales
- Negative Sentiment: COO Shannon Lucas sold multiple blocks in March–April (aggregate ~38.7k shares, ~ $700k), a clustered insider selling pattern that can weigh on near-term sentiment despite her retaining a large stake. SEC filing — Shannon Lucas sales
- Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales: Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares (~$202.5k at $18), adding to the week’s pattern of insider exits. Clustered insider selling often triggers short-term caution even when sales may be for diversification or liquidity. SEC filing — Matthew Paul Larson
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Slide Insurance by 49.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,483,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,767,000 after buying an additional 1,483,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Slide Insurance by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,800,000 after acquiring an additional 354,321 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Slide Insurance by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after acquiring an additional 380,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,063,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,542,000.
Slide Insurance Company Profile
Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Slide Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slide Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.