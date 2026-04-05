United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $5,525,485.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.63, for a total value of $5,525,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,563,576.19. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $564.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $607.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.70 and its 200-day moving average is $479.24.

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United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key United Therapeutics News

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

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About United Therapeutics

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United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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