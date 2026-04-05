Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $3,704,254.80 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 116,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $3,704,254.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 203,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,300. The trade was a 36.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 2nd, John Bicket sold 10,009 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $309,878.64.

On Tuesday, March 31st, John Bicket sold 137,405 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $4,320,013.20.

On Tuesday, February 17th, John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, John Bicket sold 208,536 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $5,255,107.20.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, John Bicket sold 55,364 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $1,396,833.72.

On Tuesday, January 20th, John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $8,558,277.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,609.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93.

Key Headlines Impacting Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: several firms have raised ratings/targets on IOT, with consensus price targets implying meaningful upside versus current levels — this supports buying interest. Read More.

Analyst optimism: several firms have raised ratings/targets on IOT, with consensus price targets implying meaningful upside versus current levels — this supports buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Options activity is flashing bullish signals per Schaeffer’s research — increased bullish options flow can amplify short-term momentum and attract directional traders. Read More.

Options activity is flashing bullish signals per Schaeffer’s research — increased bullish options flow can amplify short-term momentum and attract directional traders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: Samsara beat March-quarter revenue and EPS expectations and set Q1/FY2027 guidance (company reported stronger revenue growth and positive EPS guidance), giving fundamental support to the stock. Read More.

Fundamentals: Samsara beat March-quarter revenue and EPS expectations and set Q1/FY2027 guidance (company reported stronger revenue growth and positive EPS guidance), giving fundamental support to the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand: large funds (Baillie Gifford, Vanguard, Goldman, Sands Capital, Brown Advisory) materially increased stakes in recent quarters, indicating continued institutional conviction. Read More.

Institutional demand: large funds (Baillie Gifford, Vanguard, Goldman, Sands Capital, Brown Advisory) materially increased stakes in recent quarters, indicating continued institutional conviction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Context on insider trades: many insider sales were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — that reduces the informational value of the disposals versus ad‑hoc selling. Read More.

Context on insider trades: many insider sales were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — that reduces the informational value of the disposals versus ad‑hoc selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider disposals: CEO/co‑founder and other executives sold sizable blocks across Mar 31–Apr 2 (examples: John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas sold ~137k and ~116k shares on March 31/Apr 1–2), trimming their direct holdings substantially — such large founder/executive sales can spook investors despite being pre‑planned. Read More. | Read More.

Large insider disposals: CEO/co‑founder and other executives sold sizable blocks across Mar 31–Apr 2 (examples: John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas sold ~137k and ~116k shares on March 31/Apr 1–2), trimming their direct holdings substantially — such large founder/executive sales can spook investors despite being pre‑planned. Read More. | Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sale: Dominic Phillips sold ~20,139 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan (Apr 1) — contributes to the recent wave of insider exits. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,565,000 after buying an additional 6,208,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,849 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,878,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,213,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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