Insider Buying: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Director Buys $49,999,999.20 in Stock

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) Director Adam Portnoy bought 41,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $49,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SVC stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $213.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

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Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $397.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.32 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.Service Properties Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.31%.

SVC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Service Properties Trust from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVC

Trending Headlines about Service Properties Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Service Properties Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large insider purchases by management — Director Adam D. Portnoy, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto and CFO Brian E. Donley bought substantial blocks at $1.20, signaling confidence or support for the financing and reducing perceived information asymmetry. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Large insider purchases by management — Director Adam D. Portnoy, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto and CFO Brian E. Donley bought substantial blocks at $1.20, signaling confidence or support for the financing and reducing perceived information asymmetry. Read More. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — B. Riley raised SVC from “neutral” to “buy” with a $2.00 price target, which can attract buyers and improve sentiment given the low current price. Read More.

Analyst upgrade — B. Riley raised SVC from “neutral” to “buy” with a $2.00 price target, which can attract buyers and improve sentiment given the low current price. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Financing timeline and pricing — The company previously announced pricing of a large offering at $1.20/share; today’s close of the deal simply completes that planned capital raise. Investors should view this as execution of a financing plan rather than a surprise. Read More.

Financing timeline and pricing — The company previously announced pricing of a large offering at $1.20/share; today’s close of the deal simply completes that planned capital raise. Investors should view this as execution of a financing plan rather than a surprise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large dilutive equity raise closed — SVC closed an underwritten offering of 479.2 million shares (including full overallotment) at $1.20, materially increasing float and diluting existing holders; this explains the sharp rise in volume and puts near-term downward pressure on the per‑share value. Read More.

Large dilutive equity raise closed — SVC closed an underwritten offering of 479.2 million shares (including full overallotment) at $1.20, materially increasing float and diluting existing holders; this explains the sharp rise in volume and puts near-term downward pressure on the per‑share value. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and leverage concerns persist — SVC’s high debt load and previously flagged maturity/credit risks mean investors will watch how proceeds are used (debt paydown vs. capex), and uncertainty on that can keep pressure on the multiple. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 54.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

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Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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