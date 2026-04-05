Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.2727.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Global Payments from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Global Payments from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Down 0.0%

Global Payments stock opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.76. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,542,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,908,000 after buying an additional 149,441 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,409,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,349,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,633,000 after acquiring an additional 499,695 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,524,000 after acquiring an additional 523,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,014,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.