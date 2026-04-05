Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,818,028.80 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald Bobo, Jr. sold 22,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $1,818,028.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,682.56. This trade represents a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $80.85 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.80.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $89.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.