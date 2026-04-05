Insider Selling: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $2,964,757.61 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 46,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $2,964,757.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 91,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,939.38. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 17,179 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $1,319,347.20.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Katherine Stueland sold 25,459 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $2,001,331.99.

On Thursday, January 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,653 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $155,382.00.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ WGS opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -88.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.46. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $170.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company had revenue of $120.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 664.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of GeneDx from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of GeneDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on WGS

GeneDx Company Profile

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GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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