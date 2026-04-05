Head to Head Survey: Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) vs. Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Elevance Health and Selectis Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevance Health 2.84% 15.59% 5.60% Selectis Health -1.87% N/A -2.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Elevance Health and Selectis Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevance Health 1 9 12 0 2.50 Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Elevance Health presently has a consensus target price of $387.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.71%. Given Elevance Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Elevance Health is more favorable than Selectis Health.

89.2% of Elevance Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Elevance Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elevance Health and Selectis Health”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevance Health $199.13 billion 0.33 $5.66 billion $25.12 11.98 Selectis Health $39.49 million 0.32 -$2.42 million ($0.27) -15.19

Elevance Health has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevance Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Elevance Health has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selectis Health has a beta of -1.12, indicating that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elevance Health beats Selectis Health on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevance Health

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Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits. The company operates in the pharmacy services business; and markets and offers pharmacy services, including pharmacy benefit management, as well as home delivery and specialty pharmacies, claims adjudication, formulary management, pharmacy networks, rebate administration, a prescription drug database, and member services. In addition, it provides healthcare-related services and capabilities, including utilization management, behavioral health, integrated care delivery, palliative care, payment integrity services, subrogation services, and health and wellness programs, as well as services related to data management, information technology, and business operations. Further, the company is involved in the National Government Services business. The company provides its services under the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Wellpoint, and Carelon brand names. The company was formerly known as Anthem, Inc. and changed its name to Elevance Health, Inc. in June 2022. Elevance Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Selectis Health

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Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

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