Analysts Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Price Target at $13.67

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.6667.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Compass from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Compass Point set a $15.00 price target on Compass in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Compass in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

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Compass Price Performance

In other Compass news, CFO Scott R. Wahlers sold 99,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,202,831.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 250,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,378.19. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Compass stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Compass has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.64 and a beta of 2.62.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Compass had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

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Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

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