Prime Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.3750.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRME. Lifesci Capital upgraded Prime Medicine to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRME. Alphabet Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphabet Inc. now owns 16,562,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Prime Medicine by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,477,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,095,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 35.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,921,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 1,294,355 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 533.3% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,315,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRME opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $599.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.65.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

We are a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, Prime Editors, to address the widest spectrum of diseases by deploying our Prime Editing technology, which we believe is a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology. Genetic mutations implicated in disease are diverse and can range from errors of a single base, known as point mutations, to errors that extend beyond a single base, such as insertions, deletions, duplications, or combinations thereof.

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