Prime Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.3750.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRME. Lifesci Capital upgraded Prime Medicine to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, December 29th.
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Prime Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRME opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $599.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.65.
About Prime Medicine
We are a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, Prime Editors, to address the widest spectrum of diseases by deploying our Prime Editing technology, which we believe is a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology. Genetic mutations implicated in disease are diverse and can range from errors of a single base, known as point mutations, to errors that extend beyond a single base, such as insertions, deletions, duplications, or combinations thereof.
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