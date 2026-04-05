Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) COO Sells $1,251,134.40 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Chadwick sold 14,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $1,251,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,322.92. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.28.

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Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 794.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Key Kymera Therapeutics News

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 652.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Here are the key news stories impacting Kymera Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple research firms have raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Mizuho, Oppenheimer, B. Riley, Leerink, UBS), supporting upside expectations for KYMR. Analyst Upgrades and Targets

Multiple research firms have raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Mizuho, Oppenheimer, B. Riley, Leerink, UBS), supporting upside expectations for KYMR. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders (Baker Bros., Avoro, Vanguard, Price T. Rowe, BVF) increased positions in recent quarters, signaling continued fund-level conviction in Kymera’s Pegasus degrader platform and pipeline. Institutional Activity

Large institutional holders (Baker Bros., Avoro, Vanguard, Price T. Rowe, BVF) increased positions in recent quarters, signaling continued fund-level conviction in Kymera’s Pegasus degrader platform and pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals/context: Kymera is a clinical‑stage degrader-focused biotech with a mixed near‑term financial picture (recent quarter missed revenue and EPS estimates). These operational results remain a material background factor for how investors value upcoming clinical and partnership milestones. Earnings and Company Profile

Company fundamentals/context: Kymera is a clinical‑stage degrader-focused biotech with a mixed near‑term financial picture (recent quarter missed revenue and EPS estimates). These operational results remain a material background factor for how investors value upcoming clinical and partnership milestones. Negative Sentiment: Director Elena Ridloff sold 4,600 shares on April 1 at an average price of ~$85.42 (disclosed via SEC). Large director sales can create near-term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity needs. Ridloff sale (AmericanBankingNews)

Director Elena Ridloff sold 4,600 shares on April 1 at an average price of ~$85.42 (disclosed via SEC). Large director sales can create near-term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity needs. Negative Sentiment: Additional disclosures show Ridloff sold 7,400 shares on March 31 and the April 1 sale was also filed with the SEC. Total recent Ridloff sales amount to ~12,000 shares across the two trades. Ridloff SEC filing

Additional disclosures show Ridloff sold 7,400 shares on March 31 and the April 1 sale was also filed with the SEC. Total recent Ridloff sales amount to ~12,000 shares across the two trades. Negative Sentiment: COO Jeremy G. Chadwick disclosed multiple sales (7,600 on March 31 and 14,640 on April 1) totaling ~22,240 shares at ~\$85.4 average — a roughly double‑digit percentage reduction in his reported ownership. Senior‑exec selling of this size can weigh on sentiment. Chadwick SEC filing

COO Jeremy G. Chadwick disclosed multiple sales (7,600 on March 31 and 14,640 on April 1) totaling ~22,240 shares at ~\$85.4 average — a roughly double‑digit percentage reduction in his reported ownership. Senior‑exec selling of this size can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Multiple independent reports aggregated these insider trades (InsiderTrades, MarketBeat), increasing transparency but also spotlighting the concentration of recent insider liquidity. InsiderTrades summary

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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