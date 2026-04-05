Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) COO Sells $1,251,134.40 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Chadwick sold 14,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $1,251,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,322.92. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.28.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 794.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics
Key Kymera Therapeutics News
Here are the key news stories impacting Kymera Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple research firms have raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Mizuho, Oppenheimer, B. Riley, Leerink, UBS), supporting upside expectations for KYMR. Analyst Upgrades and Targets
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders (Baker Bros., Avoro, Vanguard, Price T. Rowe, BVF) increased positions in recent quarters, signaling continued fund-level conviction in Kymera’s Pegasus degrader platform and pipeline. Institutional Activity
- Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals/context: Kymera is a clinical‑stage degrader-focused biotech with a mixed near‑term financial picture (recent quarter missed revenue and EPS estimates). These operational results remain a material background factor for how investors value upcoming clinical and partnership milestones. Earnings and Company Profile
- Negative Sentiment: Director Elena Ridloff sold 4,600 shares on April 1 at an average price of ~$85.42 (disclosed via SEC). Large director sales can create near-term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity needs. Ridloff sale (AmericanBankingNews)
- Negative Sentiment: Additional disclosures show Ridloff sold 7,400 shares on March 31 and the April 1 sale was also filed with the SEC. Total recent Ridloff sales amount to ~12,000 shares across the two trades. Ridloff SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: COO Jeremy G. Chadwick disclosed multiple sales (7,600 on March 31 and 14,640 on April 1) totaling ~22,240 shares at ~\$85.4 average — a roughly double‑digit percentage reduction in his reported ownership. Senior‑exec selling of this size can weigh on sentiment. Chadwick SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple independent reports aggregated these insider trades (InsiderTrades, MarketBeat), increasing transparency but also spotlighting the concentration of recent insider liquidity. InsiderTrades summary
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.90.
Read Our Latest Analysis on KYMR
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.
The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.
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