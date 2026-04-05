PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

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PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

PDSB stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

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PDS Biotechnology Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of targeted treatments for oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary Amplivant™ adjuvant platform leverages Toll-like receptor 3 activation to prime antigen‐presenting cells, directing robust immune responses against defined tumor and viral antigens. Its lead therapeutic vaccine candidate, PDS‐0101, is designed to treat HPV16‐positive cancers and is being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Beyond its HPV‐focused program, PDS Biotechnology is advancing a diversified pipeline of immunotherapies incorporating its Amplivant platform.

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