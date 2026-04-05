Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). In a filing disclosed on April 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Installed Building Products stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SCHWAB JOINT BROKERAGE #1 (HOME GROWN)” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 3/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 3/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on 3/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on 3/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 3/11/2026.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $268.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.97. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.97 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 63.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $265.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Installed Building Products

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.06, for a total value of $125,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,727,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,638,835.14. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $413,567.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,954.63. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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