Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpha Cognition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

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Alpha Cognition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACOG opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. Alpha Cognition has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $130.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.51.

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Alpha Cognition had a negative net margin of 202.23% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Cognition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Cognition in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Massar Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Cognition during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Alpha Cognition by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Cognition during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

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Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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