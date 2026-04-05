Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

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Chevron Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $198.77 on Thursday. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.77. The stock has a market cap of $396.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,205.50. The trade was a 95.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. This trade represents a 87.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,139,597 shares of company stock worth $204,771,128. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $988,083,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

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Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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