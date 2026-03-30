Analyzing Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Volatility & Risk

Positron has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pressure BioSciences has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Positron and Pressure BioSciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Positron alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $590,000.00 109.13 -$2.39 million ($0.12) -16.33 Pressure BioSciences $1.98 million 0.03 -$29.31 million ($0.96) 0.00

Profitability

Positron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pressure BioSciences. Positron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pressure BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Positron and Pressure BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron N/A -311.50% -89.54% Pressure BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Positron

(Get Free Report)

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

About Pressure BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. It offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and the Shredder SG3. The company also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, it offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. The company serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. It has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. and changed its name to Pressure BioSciences, Inc. in September 2014. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.