Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,308,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,450,678,000 after purchasing an additional 347,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,598,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,303,380,000 after buying an additional 267,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,773,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,483,366,000 after buying an additional 236,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,657,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,546,000 after acquiring an additional 648,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,132,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,775,000 after acquiring an additional 477,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $174,263.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 292,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,503,093.74. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,923. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.50 to $84.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

See Also

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