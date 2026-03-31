First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,662 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 26th total of 12,694 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FPA traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.47. 6,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.97.

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First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $850,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period.

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The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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