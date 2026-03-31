Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Head-To-Head Review

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 10.33% 5.14% 0.62% Banner 22.26% 10.46% 1.21%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OceanFirst Financial and Banner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Banner 0 3 4 0 2.57

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.26%. Banner has a consensus target price of $71.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.28%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Banner.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Banner”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $400.34 million 2.59 $70.98 million $1.16 15.55 Banner $877.77 million 2.36 $195.38 million $5.64 10.76

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than OceanFirst Financial. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banner beats OceanFirst Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services comprising debit cards and ATMs, internet banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.